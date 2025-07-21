RETURNING! All-City Band hosting Band Jam in West Seattle this Friday

Our photo shows members of the Seattle Schools All-City Band in Hiawatha Park on Saturday morning as they prepared for the West Seattle Grand Parade (in which they won the Grand Prize, again). These student musicians from around the city are busy with parades throughout the summer, plus a special event that’s returning to West Seattle: Band Jam. The band hosts this “jam” for visiting bands, primarily the ones that will join it in the Seafair Torchlight Parade. This was originally held at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, then moved post-pandemic to Memorial Stadium downtown, but is now back, since the overhaul of that stadium is under way. (All-City Band is also practicing at NCSWAC this summer, as you know if you’re in earshot.) Band Jam is a free event open to spectators – here’s the announcement from the band’s website:

Founded in 2009 by All‐City Band Director Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, Band Jam is an outdoor marching band jamboree where spectators can enjoy full performances of the marching bands many typically see only in passing on parade routes. This non-competitive event, held each year the night before Seattle’s Torchlight Parade, is free and open to the public as a celebration of what we all know to be the best part of any parade – the bands.

​

Date: Friday, July 25th, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex Performances begin at 6:00 pm with a band lineup that is soon to be announced. The event is free of charge. Please invite everyone you know. We expect to finish by 9:00 pm.

(We covered that first one in 2009!) NCSWAC is at 2801 SW Thistle.