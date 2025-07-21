West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING! All-City Band hosting Band Jam in West Seattle this Friday

July 21, 2025 6:00 pm
5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

Our photo shows members of the Seattle Schools All-City Band in Hiawatha Park on Saturday morning as they prepared for the West Seattle Grand Parade (in which they won the Grand Prize, again). These student musicians from around the city are busy with parades throughout the summer, plus a special event that’s returning to West Seattle: Band Jam. The band hosts this “jam” for visiting bands, primarily the ones that will join it in the Seafair Torchlight Parade. This was originally held at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, then moved post-pandemic to Memorial Stadium downtown, but is now back, since the overhaul of that stadium is under way. (All-City Band is also practicing at NCSWAC this summer, as you know if you’re in earshot.) Band Jam is a free event open to spectators – here’s the announcement from the band’s website:

Founded in 2009 by All‐City Band Director Dr. Marcus Pimpleton, Band Jam is an outdoor marching band jamboree where spectators can enjoy full performances of the marching bands many typically see only in passing on parade routes. This non-competitive event, held each year the night before Seattle’s Torchlight Parade, is free and open to the public as a celebration of what we all know to be the best part of any parade – the bands.

Date: Friday, July 25th, 2025
Time: 6:00 PM
Location: Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex

Performances begin at 6:00 pm with a band lineup that is soon to be announced. The event is free of charge. Please invite everyone you know. We expect to finish by 9:00 pm.

(We covered that first one in 2009!) NCSWAC is at 2801 SW Thistle.

  • Julia July 21, 2025 (6:17 pm)
    I’m glad to see this — it was so fun!

  • Jim M July 21, 2025 (6:46 pm)
    All city band!!! This group of students are showing Seattle how to rock. Thay put in a lot of hard work. Markus and his leaders work very hard throughout the year. They deserve more accolades.WHO ARE WE. ALL CITY BAND.

  • Josh July 21, 2025 (9:01 pm)
    We’ve watched the kids practice and it’s been a highlight of our Summer. The band director and staff make it fun for the kids. Watching the kids  learn the music and dance steps has been a real treat… Our free “secret” show every week. The band kids are so fun to listen to. Awesome Summer evenings this year. We had no idea they were practicing here (but heard them a few weeks ago from open windows WAY down the street and headed that way to check things out). So glad we did! I hope they start using Sealth as their home practice field in the years ahead. Fingers crossed :)If anyone from the band sees this, you have new fans. My wife and I were thinking our “band days” were some of the best memories of growing up. Keep up the great work. Thank you for a great Summer or music! Our kiddos are watching and want to be in your shoes one day. Great job all around! 

  • Dm July 21, 2025 (9:22 pm)
    Thanks for posting this!  The ancient band geek in me is in heaven hearing about this and will attend!

  • 1994 July 21, 2025 (10:17 pm)
    I checked out their website & see the rehearsals listed over at the NCSWAC… I can hear them if I am upstairs in my house in Arbor Heights with windows open. The sound travels and this is a good sound!! Good to see on their calendar a performance at the Fircrest School – I am sure the residents will LOVE the show!!

