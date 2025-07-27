READER REPORT: Arbor Heights tennis success and camp availability

Recently, we spotlighted a swimming feat by young athletes from the Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club. Now we have word of big tennis wins too, sent by Chris Smithco, tennis rep on the club board:

The Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club tennis team recently wrapped up an incredible season — and they finished strong!

In the South Seattle postseason competition, Arbor Heights faced off against three other clubs and Arbor Heights won 6 of the 8 championship matches (Girls & Boys 10U, 12U, 14U &Seniors) — a fantastic achievement and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our players and coaches.

I attached a few snapshots from the season to highlight some of the excitement and sportsmanship that made this summer so memorable.

We also are offering Youth Tennis Camps for kids ages 7 to 12 in early August with the camps open to both members and non-members. These camps are a great opportunity for young players to learn the game, build confidence, and have fun in a supportive environment. Register here.