PREVIEW: Seafair Parade of Ships to pass West Seattle shores on Tuesday; ship tours Thursday-Sunday

That’s the destroyer USS Sampson, the U.S. Navy‘s contribution to last year’s Seafair Parade of Ships. Once again this year, Seafair says the Navy won’t announce until tomorrow – the day of the waterborne parade – which of its ships will sail past the West Seattle and downtown waterfronts, ending up at Pier 46’s Coast Guard Event Center, where the ship(s) will be open to public tours Thursday-Sunday. U.S. Coast Guard ships will be part of the Parade of Ships too, also as-yet unannounced. To watch the Parade of Ships, just be somewhere on the north-to-northwest-to-northeast-facing West Seattle shore around noon – from Alki Point to Jack Block Park. For tours, 10 am-4 pm Thursday-Sunday (note that the Navy website says 4 pm while the Seafair website says 3 pm), here are the Navy’s rules; note that RealID-compliant identification is required, so if you haven’t gotten around to that yet, you won’t be allowed aboard.