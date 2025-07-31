PREVIEW: Alki swimmer Chelsea Lee to attempt to cross Strait of Juan de Fuca on Friday

That’s Chelsea Lee, an Alki resident and open-water marathon swimmer, on the shore of the Strait of Juan de Fuca, where she will attempt a tough cross-strait swim tomorrow (Friday, August 1). We told you last week that she planned to make the attempt sometime in the next few days, depending on the wind and waves outlook, and now the decision’s been made. She’s planning to swim between Beechey Head, BC, and Tongue Point, WA, starting at 7:30 am tomorrow. Chelsea already has completed marathon swims including the what the Northwest Open Water Swimming Association calls the Amy Hiland Swim – Bremerton to Alki Point, which fellow Alki swimmer Justin Davis achieved last Sunday – and the Bert Thomas Swim, Tacoma to Lincoln Park. Once she starts, you’ll be able to follow her on this tracking page.