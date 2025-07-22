Next AMP concert brings big event to one of West Seattle’s littlest parks

(WSB photo, July 2024)

California Place Park is a 10,500-square-foot triangle in North Admiral, just east of Admiral Church, one of West Seattle’s smallest and most-overlooked parks. If you didn’t know any better, you’d assume it’s part of the church grounds. But last year’s Admiral Music in the Parks concert series – presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – brought a concert to California Place Park (WSB coverage here), and it worked out well enough, they’re doing it again this year. It’s the second of three parks that are home to this year’s AMP concerts, and you can see and hear for yourself this Thursday (July 24) at 6:30 pm, when West Seattle’s own Michael Pearsall and Friends will perform. The concert is free – just bring your own chair, blanket, picnic dinner (or takeout from one of Admiral’s tasty options), etc. And if you knit, remember that Seattle Yarn is hosting a circle at this year’s AMP concerts! (Community co-sponsors include WSB and other local businesses listed on the series webpage, where you can also donate to support AMP if you’re so inclined.)