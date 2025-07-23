Here’s what’s ahead for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday!

(WSB photo: At Alki moments ago, as low-low tide approaches)

Here’s our quick reminders about what’s happening, and not happening, in the hours ahead, mostly as featured on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD: As reported here, there are multiple sites/times/days in West Seattle where kids can get breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks during summer break.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks leave from 47th/Fauntleroy (this is a last-minute reminder, so set your calendar for next Wednesday morning if interested!).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.0 feet at 10:20 am today!

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the bookstore. (4522 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open every day, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

COLMAN POOL: The open-every-day (except this Friday-Saturday) season continues at Lincoln Park‘s outdoor, heated salt-water pool! Noon-7 pm; see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS: Two pools are scheduled to be open today in West Seattle – Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) will be open noon-5:30 pm; Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) will be open noon-7 pm.

SSC ONLINE INFO SESSION: Learn about learning at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) during a 12:30 pm online information session today.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, 2-4:30 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

‘WILD ROBOT’ READ-ALOUD CLUB: Canceled this week.

REDUCE WASTE: 2-4 pm, “where does it go?” Get practical waste-reduction tips at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

WS CHAMBER AFTER-HOURS AT HOMESTREET: All invited to network at the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s after-hours event hosted by HomeStreet Bank, 5-7 pm (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

SMALL-BUSINESS HELP: Networking and resource-sharing, in English and Spanish, 5:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Got something that’s broken? Fix it instead of discarding it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT: 6 pm, almost-weekly tournament at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required to play.

FREE QI-GONG CLASS: 6 pm, meet at south lot of Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: All are welcome at the group’s weekly happy-hour meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW).

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: 6 pm, get creative at the studio! (3400 Harbor SW)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – all welcome.

IRISH DANCE POP-UP CLASS: 6:30 pm, for teens and adults, no experience needed, at Emerald City Drama Club (4455 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

KUNDALINI YOGA & GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

MUSIC BINGO: at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

REGULAR TRIVIA x 4: Four West Seattle trivia locations on our Wednesday list: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday trivia at 8 pm … Quiz Night also begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and it’s an 8:30 pm start for trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your turn to shine – 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

