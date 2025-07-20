WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Alki Art Fair 2025, final day

1:11 PM: Those are some scenes from the Alki Art Fair‘s second day, including singer Monica Ramos of Monamor; Day 3 is happening right now, and today’s live music is under way until around 5 (see the lineup here), and the artists’ booths are open until 6. WSB’s Hayden Yu Andersen is there to feature more of the fair beyond what we covered Friday:

Above is sculptor Michelle DeLarme, and her baby (and mascot!) Phoebe, with Happy Yak Creations.

She specializes in miniature polymer-clay animals, and she’s been sculpting since middle school. “I like working on a smaller scale, it helps me keep things fun, and sorta whimsical. For a while I was making them so small they’d fit on the tip of your finger.” Last year Michelle was an “emerging artist” at the fair, so this is her first year with her own booth.

Her favorite item by far is the dragons. “I got on a dragon kick a long time ago, and I’ll probably never get off it.”

ADDED 1:30 PM: Up on the bathhouse stage this past hour, Stargazy Pie.

Vocalist Jack inroduced the Tacoma-based shred-pop band, signing off with “and I am Jack, and I don’t know what I’m doing here. … If you wanna get merchandise, or, if you wanna talk to my dad, you can do that,” pointing to the parentally staffed merchandise stand next to the stage before beginning another song.

ADDED 2:07 PM: Meet Sabella – an artist, writer, and designer living in Seattle who works under the moniker “the monarq.”

“This is my first time doing anything in West Seattle and it’s been great, the crowd has been very supportive.” She works primarily in goauche, acrylic and collage, with the goal to create varying images of Black women.According to her bio, “(Sabella’s) series “Portraits of Black Women I Have Yet to Name” began as a form of art therapy that helped her heal after burning out from work. While creating this series, she found the strength to quit fulltime employment

and pursue a career in the arts.” Sabella can be found seasonally at Pike Place Market, and at shows across Seattle.

ADDED 2:43 PM: It’s Johanna Lindsey‘s 18th year at the Alki Art Fair.

“There’s been a really great turnout this year, lots of out-of-town folks, and it’s gotten a lot more professional.” She’s the artist behind Penguina Designs, weaving together jewelry using beads and specialized thread. “We have our own little traditions at this point, like always getting dinner down here … It’s almost like a family reunion, seeing the same artists and people every year.” Below, she showed off one of her favorite pieces this year. When the fair is over, she’s going to keep experimenting with this orange & teal color combination:

2:59 PM: With a few hours to go for the 2025 Alki Art Fair, the beach is still flooded with people. Evan Hilsenberg-Riley, a Shoreline-based artist, was painting the Puget Sound horizon live for a crowd while chatting with onlookers.

Hilsenberg-Riley has had a tent at the Alki Art Fair since 2018, but she’s been painting with acrylics since she was 12.

“It’s been a fabulous weekend, and I’ve had a lot of practice painting and talking to an audience today.” Today, she’s painting Blake Island. “You won’t find me on top of a mountain or anything, but I love bringing out the easel to paint live, it makes the colors feel so much truer … I also like painting teeny-tiny pieces” She said, showing off a hand-held painting, also of Puget Sound.

“Shipping-container ships,” Hilsenberg-Riley said, “move a lot quicker when you’re trying to paint them.”

You can find her work in coffee and gift shops, including CAPERS (WSB sponsor) in The Junction.

The fair – which is on and around the Alki waterfront promenade west of 2701 Alki SW, with more than 90 booths – continues until 6 pm!