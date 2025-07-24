HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks concert #2 at California Place Park

California Place Park is a relatively small triangle of land, but “we’re going to make it sound like a stadium,” promised Michael Pearsall before launching into his first song (“Awake and Alive”) as tonight’s Admiral Music in the Parks concert began. Concertgoers of all ages are here enjoying the evening.

Michael “and friends” will be performing until at least 8 pm. The concert is free – presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association – just bring your own blanket/chair, food/drink, and enjoy. We’ll add video and more photos later; the third and final AMP concert this year is at Hamilton Viewpoint, 6:30 next Thursday (July 31), with The Flaming Pies presenting a tribute to The Beatles.