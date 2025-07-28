FOLLOWUP: Former City Councilmember Debora Juarez now successor to ex-Councilmember Cathy Moore as well as predecessor

(City of Seattle photo: Councilmember Debora Juarez’s swearing-in today)

The City Council has chosen a replacement for Cathy Moore, who resigned as councilmember for North Seattle’s District 5 early this month (we noted her resignation announcement in June). Moore’s successor was also her predecessor: Debora Juarez. The council chose her today [video] from among six finalists; the only councilmember who didn’t vote for her was citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck, who voted for Nilu Jenks. Juarez’s appointment is until fall 2026, when District 5 voters will choose someone for the final year of Moore’s term, and then elect someone for a full four-year term in 2027, when all seven of the district seats will be on the ballot. Juarez becomes one of two appointees on the current council, with Mark Solomon, chosen to succeed Tammy Morales, who quit the seat for South Seattle’s District 2.