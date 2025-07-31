Final Admiral Music in the Parks concert, Blue Angels practice, Summer Scramble scavenger hunt, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Jamie Kinney – looking toward Alki Point and Mount Rainier from a ferry)

Here’s what you can see, hear, and participate. in for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER SCRAMBLE SCAVENGER HUNT: As previewed and explained earlier this month, Day 1 is on for the Summer Scramble scavenger hunt. Not too late to jump in!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whatever you’re growing, it’s the heart of gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SHIP TOURS: The two US Navy ships that sailed by during the Parade of Ships on Tuesday are open for tours at U.S. Coast Guard Pier 46 downtown, 10 am-4 pm daily through Sunday. Info, rules, maps are here.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, songs, learning activities geared toward 3- to 5-year-olds, 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE: Today is the US Navy aerobatic team’s most extensive pre-Seafair Weekend Air Show practice day, and Seafair says they’re expected to be up 11 am-1 pm and 3:30 pm-4:40 pm.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open today and every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Three of the city’s West Seattle wading pools are scheduled to operate today – Lincoln Park will be open noon-7 pm and Delridge and Hiawatha will be open noon-5:30 pm. Free.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open with sessions noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

DROP-IN CHESS: Teens are invited to come play at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:30 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Maroom Thaim.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk instead of run? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

(The “dance floor” during last week’s concert by Michael Pearsall & Friends, WSB photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Third of three free Thursday night concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 6:30 pm, featuring The Flaming Pies at Hamilton Viewpoint Park (California & Donald). BYO chair, blanket, etc. And if you knit, join the Seattle Yarn knitting circle during the concert! Also, if you can, bring nonperishable donation(s) for the concert-series food drive.

JEWELRY CARE AND REPAIR: Learn how to take care of your jewelry during this 6:30 pm class at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW), info in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT EASY STREET: Eric Thompson live performance at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) to celebrate the re-release of “Manic and Organic,” 7 pm, free, all ages.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with Sherman, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!