CRIME WATCH: Updates on two murder suspects’ arrests (including helicopter-assisted operation), drug/gun suspect arrest; plus mail-theft reader report

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this morning, starting with updates on two people arrested in West Seattle for murders that happened elsewhere:

LAST NIGHT’S HELICOPTER-ASSISTED MURDER SUSPECT ARREST: As updated here, police have confirmed last night’s warrant operation in West Seattle was to arrest a 28-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man in Northgate earlier this week. The suspect, who does not appear so far to have a record, is reported to live at the Sunrise Heights residence where he was arrested. We’ll update the case when he has his first bail/probable-cause hearing, today or tomorrow.

$5 MILLION BAIL SET FOR ANOTHER MURDER SUSPECT: Back on Tuesday, we reported on the West Seattle arrest of a woman wanted for a deadly stabbing in SODO. The 35-year-old woman is not yet charged but has a high-profile record so we are identifying her: As noted in this comment, Jordyn Weichert was convicted in a Whidbey Island vehicular homicide case involving a crash that killed three people. She was in court Wednesday in connection with the SODO case and bail was set at $5 million. No motive is listed but the initial court document does reveal why she was in West Seattle – she was reported to be staying with friends/acquaintances at an apartment building in the Luna Park area.

$5,000 BAIL SET FOR DRUGS/GUN SUSPECT: Our Tuesday Crime Watch report also included the SPD announcement of a Harbor Avenue SW arrest in which police say they found drugs and a gun, which the 37-year-old suspect was not legally allowed to have. He too had a hearing on Wednesday; a judge found probable cause for the drug and DUI allegations but not for the gun allegations – pending more info from SPD investigators, prosecutors explain – so his bail is currently set at $5,000.

And one Crime Watch reader report today:

MAIL THEFT: The photo and report are from Darrick in North Delridge:

Mail theft and mailbox vandalized. Puget Blvd and Hudson. It appears the nighttime mail monster has raided and destroyed our mail box.

We’ll add the police incident # when we get it.