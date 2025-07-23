COUNTDOWN: Music lineup out for Admiral Block Party, one month away. Plus one big addition

(WSB photo from 2024. Hoping for warmer weather this year!)

One month from today – on Saturday, August 23 – California SW will be closed to traffic north of Admiral Way for the Admiral Block Party, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. And this year, the closure will start Friday afternoon, so you might say that in The Junction’s Summer Fest Eve tradition, the Block Party gets an Eve – on Friday, ANA’s Dan Jacobs tells WSB, you’ll see “late afternoon buskers/DJ’s … kids’ chalk art … restaurant extended seating.” Then on Saturday, come wander the all-day-and-into-the-night festival, 10 am-9 pm, with the music lineup just announced:

Justin Kausal-Hayes

Sad Dad Autumn

School of Rock

Michael Pearsall

The Potholes

Baby Crow Flight School

Six Killers

SunKing (Tribute to The Cult)

The vendor lineup will be out soon, but in the meantime, Dan tells us the festival’s vendor row is full, so if you missed the chance to apply this year, you’ll have to wait until next year. One more new feature: “Alki Bike and Board will be putting on an all-ages cycling challenge on the south end of the party.” WSB is an Admiral Block Party co-sponsor, so we’ll see you there!