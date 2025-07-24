Admiral Music in the Parks concert #2, Morbidly Curious Book Club, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday’s sunset, photographed by Jan Pendergrass)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Whatever you’re growing, it’s the heart of gardening season! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: Stories, songs, learning activities geared toward 3- to 5-year-olds, 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open today and every day through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LOW-LOW TIDE: 11:07 am, it’s out to -3.0 feet. (Seattle Aquarium beach naturalists are scheduled to be at Constellation Park 9 am-noon.)

WADING POOLS: Three of the city’s West Seattle wading pools are operating today – Lincoln Park will be open noon-7 pm and Delridge and Hiawatha will be open noon-5:30 pm. Free.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open noon-7 pm – see the schedule here. Fee.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to get info about where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm monthly meeting includes West Seattle property acquisitions, as previewed here; public comment is accepted in person or online, and the agenda explains how.

WHERE DOES IT GO? High Point Library hosts Sustainability Stewards to teach you about waste reduction, 2-4 pm. (3411 SW Raymond)

DROP-IN CHESS: Teens are invited to come play at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:30 pm.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Paparepas.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

MENDING WORKSHOP: 5-8 pm at KAVU in South Delridge – mending mentors will be there to help. RSVP here. (9064 Delridge Way SW)

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Rather walk instead of run? Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

ADMIRAL MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Second of three free Thursday night concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 6:30 pm, featuring Michael Pearsall & Friends at California Place Park (California & Hill). BYO chair, blanket, etc. And if you knit, join the Seattle Yarn knitting circle during the concert!

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 6:30 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), with “The Butchering Art” the book this month.

LIVE MUSIC AT EASY STREET: Ollella live performance and record signing at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage, 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!