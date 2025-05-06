WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Circle in the sky

Thanks for the photos of this afternoon’s sky sight. First, from Richard at Constellation Park around 4:20 pm:
Then about 15 minutes later, a photo by Dharmamitra:
Online consensus seems to be that this is simply a “halo,” caused by ice crystals.
