WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Circle in the sky

May 6, 2025 8:28 pm
Thanks for the photos of this afternoon’s sky sight. First, from Richard at Constellation Park around 4:20 pm:

Then about 15 minutes later, a photo by Dharmamitra:

Online consensus seems to be that this is simply a “halo,” caused by ice crystals.

