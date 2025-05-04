WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Your 25 options!

(Fringecup, photographed by Rosalie Miller, who’s having a plant sale today – see below)

Here are options for your Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previously published previews:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s Sunday Funday run leaves from Alki Coffee Co. (2742 Alki SW), 9 am.

MORNING MOVIE WITH WSHS BASEBALL: Step up to the plate for a special 10 am screening of “The Sandlot” at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) to benefit West Seattle High School Baseball (current reigning state champions!).

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

CINCO DE MAYO BRUNCH FIESTA: La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way; WSB sponsor) invites you to celebrate again today with 10 am-2 pm brunch featuring food, drinks, and live music.

VASHON ISLAND SPRING STUDIO TOUR: Visit artists’ studios around the island 10 am-5 pm again today, and next weekend! Tour organizers are sponsoring WSB right now to amplify the free tour. Details in our calendar listing!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, with spring produce (lots of greens! asparagus too) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

MASTER GARDENERS: While you’re at the market, look for Master Gardeners, ready to answer your questions! Sundays this spring and summer, they’re back at the market, 10 am-2 pm.

KINDIE WEST: Brian Vogan and His Good Buddies perform in today’s installment of the family-music concert series at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 10:30 am.

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

POP-UP PLANT SALE FUNDRAISER: 11 am-2 pm, Rosalie‘s selling a variety of plants, to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank. (4004 SW Stevens)

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP, DAY 2: Shop for human-powered watercraft, 11 am-4 pm at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESISTS: Sunday signholding in The Junction (California/Alaska), 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND AT MISSION: Noon-2 pm, Brunch & Beats with Patriff. Also, 20 percent of today’s proceeds go to the Admiral Neighborhood Association. (2325 California SW)

‘THE IDOLATRY OF WHITENESS’: Six-week class begins at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), noon-1:15 pm. Details in our calendar listing.

BE READY! Free “Ready Freddy Prep Party“ to get you going on the road to preparedness.12:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), walk-ins welcome.

POETRY POTLUCK: At West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 2-3 pm:

Join an informal gathering to listen to and read poetry aloud. Inspired by this year’s Seattle Reads selection “You Are Here,” select two or three favorite poems related to the natural world and share them out loud with the group. This is a feast of words, rather than food.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’ AT CHIEF SEALTH: Your last chance to enjoy this student production! 2 pm curtain at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle). Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

CRIBBAGE AT WEST SEATTLE EAGLES: 2 pm, for advanced players. You don’t have to be an Eagles member to come play. More info in our calendar listing. (4426 California SW)

HAND-BUILD A MUG: Workshop at The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), 2-4 pm, $50. “Create a mug and add color with slip.” Text Frances at 206-330-7027 to sign up or for more information.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. Possibly the last of the series, as explained here.

‘ATHENA’ CLOSING: Final performance at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) for its production “Athena“; our calendar listing has play info plus the ticket link for today’s 3 pm performance.

DINING DEAD AT EASY STREET: Album-release show, 5 pm. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: End your weekend with Sunday night music provided by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – we*************@***il.com – thank you!