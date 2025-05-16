WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Three more investigations – 7-Eleven robbery, two possible gunfire incidents

It’s continued to be a busy night for West Seattle police. Right now they’re at one confirmed incident 0 the 16th/Holden 7-Eleven, was reported to have been robbed a short time ago. No weapons, but the robbers got away with “many bottles of alcohol” and cash. Description for all three: Black, male, 16-20, face masks, dark clothing.

Police are also still looking for evidence that would confirm gunfire in either or both of two places where many people reported hearing it within the past hour – Arbor Heights and Lincoln Park. Officers have checked multiple potential locations in both but so far we haven’t heard any reports of them finding evidence (casings, property damage, injured people).