WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen light-blue Elantra; suitcases taken in car break-in

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BLUE ELANTRA: From Julia:

My car was stolen last night from SW Stevens and 53rd Ave near Schmitz Park. It is a 2012 light blue Hyundai Elantra, license plate CDV1250. It has two bumper stickers and dents on the side of the car from the last time this happened to me LOL. It will also be missing a door handle, presumably the driver’s side one. That was all that was left of it this morning. The incident number the officer gave me is 25-126107.

Call 911 if you find it.

SUITCASES TAKEN IN CAR BREAK-IN: We’re still missing some details on this, but if you happen to find strewn suitcases full of men’s clothing, they might be the ones Rick is looking for: “My car was broken into last night (Friday) and two suitcases of clothing were stolen dedicated to the Welcome Table (sponsored by the Westside Interfaith Network), for our guests, who are generally lower income or homeless.” When we find out (a) where the break-in happened and (b) what the suitcases look like, we’ll update.