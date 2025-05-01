WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Looking for casings, officer found something else

One West Seattle Crime Watch note, from early today. A police officer was dispatched to the Westcrest Park vicinity around 1:30 am to check out reports of possible gunfire. The officer saw a car enter the park’s south parking lot, a red 2013 Kia Rio. After looking around for casings because of the original dispatch, the officer eventually found the car abandoned in that lot, still running, double-parked across an accessible spot and the loading area, with a punched ignition. Though it checked out “clear,” police surmised it was a stolen car whose owner hadn’t reported it yet; it was registered to an address in Tukwila, but police there were unsuccessful in reaching its owner, as of when we obtained the report this afternoon. No gunfire evidence was ever found, nor was the driver who abandoned the car, which was impounded.