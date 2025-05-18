WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Box, docs, pics, blanket stolen in car break-in

Reader report:

May 17th between 1 am and 10 am Someone broke into my car between 61st and 62nd on Stevens St near Alki and stole a circlar purple burgundy angel vintage box that had some important papers inside. Last names: Glen and Williams; please let me know if you see it or find it. My neighbor’s work van was also hit. Please let me know if you find it or any paperwork or photos.

Here is na AI generated photo of box that looks similar it had many memories ,photos childhood photos and important documents with my name on it

There was also a blanket that is very special to me that was in the box. Below is a photo.

I’m offering a reward if I can get it back.