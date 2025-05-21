WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another stolen car crashed, abandoned on SW Alaska

Thanks for the photos and tips. For the third time in a week, someone has crashed, then abandoned, a stolen car on SW Alaska west of The Junction, at/near 47th SW. And neighbors want to see police presence to increase the chance of catching someone next time. This time it happened just after 2 am today. A nearby resident – who says their partner owns the car hit two days ago – sent the top photo, and explains:

My partner’s Jeep was the hit and run on the 19th. This morning … another vehicle did it again. Didn’t swipe any of our vehicles this time, but lots of property damage on the hill on the way day, car ditched right by our house again. They did it also a week ago, destroying street signs and bushes down SW Alaska. This has suddenly become a joyride hill … We’re asking they station a cop at the bottom of the hill. This will happen again.

We listened back to the dispatch audio, which only included a mention that the occupant of the abandoned car got out and “left in another vehicle.” Another nearby resident sent us this video of that vehicle, described as a Mazda:

The crashed-and-abandoned vehicle was a Hyundai Elantra, finally towed at 5:30 am, according to some info we have since obtained from SPD – this is a reader photo of that:

The SPD info does not include confirmation it was a stolen car but does note it was likely an “unreported” one – meaning its owner wasn’t yet aware their car had been taken and so hadn’t reported it – as it had ignition-wiring damage.