WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki gunfire

A one-shot incident of gunfire reported last night on Alki was confirmed, according to an SPD summary. 911 got a call at 8:12 pm from a resident near 55th/Alki saying they heard one shot, then looed outside and, the summary says, “saw a back passenger of a SUV holding a firearm outside the window.” Police reported finding one shell casing; no report of injuries. Though it wasn’t mentioned in the summary, we checked archived incident audio, and heard the initial vehicle description, a tan Ford Expedition; there were no descriptions of the vehicle’s occupants, but the firearm was described as “a rifle.” If you have any information, this is SPD incident # 25-122087.