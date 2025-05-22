WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the early-morning Admiral search

We’ve received several questions this morning about a search in Admiral around 3 am. It was initially reported as a stabbing, a 33-year-old man who said he was attacked near the Admiral/Spokane stairway. A K-9 team was used in the initial search, and that’s why short siren bursts were heard. We just checked with police to see what more they learned and whether anyone was arrested. Here’s their summary:

At 2:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of a stabbing in the 3000 block of Southwest Spokane Street. The victim stated that he was outside looking for his dog and he was stabbed in the neck by an unknown person. The victim stated that the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to HMC via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries. Containment was set up and (a King County Sheriff’s Office) K9 (officer) deployed his dog with negative results. It was later determined that the victim had a girlfriend roaming around the area and she was located. The girlfriend told a different story about what occurred to the victim. It is unknown who committed the assault.

That’s the entirety of what they’re releasing so far.