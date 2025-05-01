West Seattle Book Club, theater, comedy, music, much more for your Thursday

(Great Blue Heron during low-low tide, photographed by Rainer Klett)

So many options! Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY BRANCHES CLOSED: This is the annual in-service training day.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Spring planting season continues. The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

MAY DAY RALLY #1: Also at South Seattle College, staff/faculty concerned about budget cuts plan to gather at the clock-tower plaza at 10 am.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD COMMITTEE: The board’s Executive Committee meets at 10:30 am, with its first look at the first set of goals for new CEO Dow Constantine. Attendance and commenting info is on the agenda document.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Presentation at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) at 11 am.

BELGIAN BEER WEEK: Special event continues at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open today noon-10 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email we***************************@***il.com to get the latest on where they’re playing today.

MAY DAY RALLY #2: Old Tyme Adults for Democracy will rally on the corners at California/Admiral, 2-3 pm, to voice their concerns about developments in D.C.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Another perfect day for a beach walk. Out to -2.8 feet at 2:17 pm.

CINCO DE MAYO KICKOFF: Mission (2325 California SW) plans five days of festivities, starting with mariachi music 4-5 pm today.

SPORTS: No local high-school games or matches on the schedule for West Seattle fields today.

DROP-IN CHESS: Canceled today because of SPL closure (see above).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Maroom Thaim.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: This is also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: HPCS is also the starting point tonight for running 3 miles, or walking a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm, returning for beverages – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from The Good Society in Admiral (California/Lander).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Again this week, more good weather for walking – meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West Side Jam & Skylark Fundraiser!. Signups at 6, music at 7. Suggested donation $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DUSTY THURSDAYS: 6 pm at Tim’s Tavern (98th/16th, White Center). From West Seattle’s own Billy Joe Huels:

Dusty Thursdays concert series is returning at Tim’s Tavern 6-9pm on the outdoor stage. Each week we will feature a top local band (most hailing from West Seattle) followed by The Dusty 45s. It’s free, all-ages and everyone is welcome!

Featured tonight – Joe Ross and the Birdwatchers.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: This month brings another long list of venues offering you a place to settle in and read starting at 7 pm – see the May lineup in our calendar listing!

JAZZ NIGHT AT THE CENTER: Larry Knapp and friends entertain, you enjoy! 7-10 pm at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), $10 cover.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community coalition for White Center and vicinity meets at 7 pm at the North Highline Fire Station (1243 SW 112th).

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts spinning early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Teddy Ruckspin, starting at 7 pm.

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’: Opening night for the classic play at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle), 7:30 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Final week begins, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy night at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) presented by Cozy Comedy – ticket info in our calendar listing.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to we*************@***il.com – thank you!