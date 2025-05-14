WEST SEATTLE ART: Help paint a mural on South Seattle College campus this weekend

(SSC photo)

Art students at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) have started work on a new mural – and you’re invited to help paint it this Saturday!

Please join South Seattle College art faculty and students on Saturday, May 17 (three time slots available) to help paint the new mural on campus!

A breezeway on the main campus, located in the Puget Ridge neighborhood of West Seattle, is being transformed with a design by Indigenous Pacific Islander Artist Toka Valu.

Valu reflected on artwork and stories created by SSC students, faculty and staff during Winter Quarter workshops and collaborated with Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe (Upper Skagit and Nooksack) to develop a design that incorporates creation stories, the Land that South Seattle College is built on and occupies, and the yəhaw̓ story. The design centers community care, community collaboration and the importance of carrying knowledge into our lives.

Bring clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, or an apron, and comfortable shoes are recommended!

Please RSVP using this form. Additional information will be emailed before the event.

Time & Location:

Saturday, May 17, with 3 two-hour time slots: 9 am-11 am; 11 am-1 pm; 1 pm-3 pm

Meet at the South Seattle College Robert Smith Building – “RSB” on the campus map (near the bus stop up the hill on campus). Parking will be free on Saturday!