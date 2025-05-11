WEEK AHEAD: Two West Seattle bicycling events – Bike Everywhere Day, Resilience Ride

(File photo)

What used to be Bike to Work Day is now Bike Everywhere Day, and it’s coming up this Wednesday (May 14) – that’s a change too, since in past years it’s been on Fridays. One thing that isn’t changing: Morning riders are invited to stop at the west end of the path beneath the West Seattle Bridge, where West Seattle Bike Connections and friends will await you. From their announcement:

Homemade baked goods, coffee, and information on bicycling routes and planned improvements will be available, and local enthusiasts can answer questions about commuting, recreational cycling, and other biking issues. Local bike repair shops will provide simple, on-the-spot bike repairs.

That’s happening 6-9 am Wednesday. Then next Sunday (May 18), WSBC is co-sponsoring a Disaster Resilience Ride from South Delridge to demonstrate the role bicycles will have in case of catastrophe. From the announcement:

Sunday, May 18th is the 45th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. This is an opportunity to remind ourselves to be prepared. With West Seattle Bike Connections and Seattle Emergency Hubs, we are demonstrating that day the connection between emergency hubs and the use of bicycles for navigating broken streets. What: Disaster Resilience Ride

Where: Salvation Army, 9050 16th Ave SW

When: May 18th starting at 1 pm

Why: To show the need for bicycle response in the case of disaster that can leave roads impassable and automobiles restricted in movement as well as fuel sources. Using a network of Seattle Neighborhood Greenway bike routes, the 8-mile round-trip ride will visit several West Seattle emergency hubs and learn what their function is in case of a disaster. This is a family friendly ride.

No advance registration required for either of these events – just show up.