WEEK AHEAD: Hiawatha update and more on Admiral Neighborhood Association’s agenda Tuesday

This week brings multiple community meetings. Among them, the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s every-other-month general gathering, 7 pm Tuesday (May 13), last one at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – here’s the summary of agenda highlghts we received:

SPD, a representative from Parks to update the Hiawatha project, and an appreciation for Admiral Church and all of its hospitality and contributions to the ANA as they prepare to leave their building in the coming months, as well as an update on their project.

(If you’re just catching up, Hiawatha Community Center has been closed for five years and is undergoing a strengthening/modernization work; Admiral Church is partnering with an affordable-homeownership organization to turn its campus into housing and a new church/community/space.) All are welcome.