VOLLEYBALL CAMP: West Seattle HS coaches, players offering 3-day camps for 5th-8th graders

Last year, the West Seattle High School volleyball team went to state. This year, the program is offering two 3-day camps for younger players, and registration is open. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:
West Seattle Volleyball Announces Two Exciting Spring Volleyball Camps!
Get ready to serve, spike, and set your way into summer! West Seattle Volleyball is thrilled to host two volleyball camps for middle-school-age players looking to improve their skills, build confidence, and have fun on the court. Come join West Seattle’s coaching staff and players from the 2024 District Champion team.
Camp Details:
Camp 1: Current 7th & 8th grade
Dates: June 3-5
Time: 4:15 – 6:45 PM
Location: West Seattle High School
Camp 2: Current 5th & 6th grade
Dates: June 10-12
Time: 4:15 – 6:45 PM
Location: West Seattle High School
Spots are limited — register today! To register, go here.
