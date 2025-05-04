VIDEO: West Seattle Food Bank brings together hundreds to help neighbors ‘Nourish & Flourish’ amid ‘injustice and chaos’

(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The decor and attire were cheerful and bright.

But a darker note of urgency also ran through the West Seattle Food Bank‘s “Nourish & Flourish” fundraising dinner and auction last night.

Food, clothing, and housing insecurity are “injustices (that WSFB) addresses at their source,” observed board president Joe Everett, opening the program with short remarks to those gathered at West Seattleite-owned DSquared‘s 4105 event space in SODO. “That is our mission … we could not do it without you, especially right now, in this moment … There are signs that in the coming months and years more families are going to need help; sources (of funding) are dwindling … so much chaos.” Here’s everything he said:

The food bank’s executive director of 24 years, Fran Yeatts, echoed what Everett had said about “chaos (at this) point in history.” She said the state of things has left her “feeling nervous about the world” even as she experiences abundance and comfort in her own life, and with that in mind, she wondered aloud, what must it be like for neighbors experiencing need?

Hundreds were there to do what they could to answer the need, starting with their ticket purchase, continuing on with bidding in a silent auction and paying for pre-dinner games, then bidding in the live auction called by emcee Ian Lindsay, with items from exotic getaways to dinner and cocktail parties hosted by WSFB leaders (the margaritas-and-tacos party with Yeatts and Lester Yuh sold twice, for $2,000 each).

After the live auction, and StraightEIGHT Films‘ inspirational introduction to people WSFB has helped, a round of “raise the paddle” for monetary donations brought in more than $100,000.

But that is a fraction of the increasing cost of what the food bank does (distributing 2.6 million pounds of food last year was just the start).

As one of the easel-mounted boards on display at 4105 explained, WSFB “spends up to $1 million per year on emergency rent and utilities assistance,” to try to keep people from becoming unhoused. Its Clothesline clothing bank distributes more than 85,000 pieces of apparel each year. And you might not be aware that WSFB distributes pet food, too – thousands of pounds every year.

Generous eventgoers did their best to chip in. One table even marshaled up $5,000 for first choice from among a table of tasty treats (all donated) in the “Dessert Dash.”

Everything helps, said emcee Lindsay, with so many people “living right at the edge, where something small can push you off the edge.”

The generosity was also shown by numerous local businesses who donated auction items and/or served as event sponsors. The latter list included WSB again this year, and we also were honored to accept the WSFB’s annual Changemaker Award, accepted by your editor after joining Fran Yeatts on the room-center stage:

The award was for WSB but especially poignant in view of our loss of co-founder Patrick Sand half a year ago. Of Patrick, the award announcement in the event program said in part, “With his camera in hand and heart wide open, he made sure our work at the West Seattle Food Bank – and that of so many other organizations – was seen, supported, and celebrated.”

That’s always been the heart of our work (and that’s why we would have been covering the event, as we have in many years past, even if we hadn’t been there to accept the Changemaker Award).

(Photo courtesy Ben Viscon)

A final word about last night’s event: Attendees were exhorted to invite their friends, co-workers, and relatives to join them in supporting WSFB’s mission. You can do that with money by going here, donating food/clothing during distribution hours, or volunteering by going here.