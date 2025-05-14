TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, MORE: Wednesday info

6:02 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, chance of a bit of rain, high around 60. Today’s sunrise was at 5:32 am; sunset will be at 8:39 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Street work for the Alki Standby Generator Project is in a new phase, centered at 64th/Beach Drive – details and maps are here, along with what’s next.

‘BIKE EVERYWHERE DAY’

This morning, riders can stop by West Seattle Bike Connections‘ special station by the west end of the low bridge, now until 9 am.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular West Seattle service; spring/summer schedule, with later-evening sailings Fridays and Saturdays.

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Salish is serving as the “bonus boat”.

STADIUM ZONE

-Day game for the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, 1:10 pm game vs. the Yankees.

SUNDAY MORNING ALERT

Another reminder that the West Seattle 5K will close Alki/Harbor Avenues to through traffic ~8 am-11 am Sunday morning (May 18).

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

