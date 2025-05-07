West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch

May 7, 2025 6:00 am
6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Mostly cloudy, possible pm showers, high near 65. Today’s sunrise was at 5:42 am; sunset will be at 8:30 pm.

ROAD WORK

-Street work for the Alki Standby Generator Project has begun, we confirmed by visiting the area on Tuesday (photo above)details and map here, along with what’s next after this first phase.

-The Admiral Way Bridge’s outside lane on the eastbound/southbound side is still closed; here’s a project update.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water TaxiRegular West Seattle service; spring/summer schedule, with later-evening sailings Fridays and Saturdays.

Metro busesRegular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Salish is serving as the “bonus boat”. P.S. Next round of community meetings – online, systemwide – have been announced for later this month.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

