TONIGHT: Councilmember Saka’s community-safety forum for North Delridge, High Point, Snake Hill

Due to event coverage this morning, we’re not able to publish a highlight list for today, but you can check our West Seattle Event Calendar for all the listings. We did want to make a quick reminder about tonight’s biggest event – the community-safety forum that City Councilmember Rob Saka is coordinating for North Delridge, High Point, and Snake Hill, all coping in particular with gunfire incidents. It’s happening at High Point Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW), starting at 6:30 pm. From his announcement:

I’ve invited key city leaders to join us including Police Chief Shon Barnes, Chief of Public Safety Officer Natalie Walton-Anderson, Parks Superintendent AP Diaz, and Seattle City Light CEO Dawn Lindell. Council President Sara Nelson and additional city representatives will also be in attendance. This community gathering is about listening — and acting. Our goal is to give city leadership a clear understanding of how this violence is affecting daily life and to explore real, cross-departmental and community-rooted solutions. Because no one agency — and no one person — can solve this alone.

Again, though we usually publish a home-page list every morning, today you’ll need to go here to see what else is happening in the hours ahead.