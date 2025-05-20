SUMMER! Morgan Community Festival reveals 2025 entertainment lineup

(WSB photo, Bubbleman at Morgan Community Festival 2024)

The Bubbleman will be back at this year’s Morgan Junction Community Festival, two and a half weeks away. Here’s an update from the Morgan Community Association with this year’s entertainment lineup:

The pieces are coming together for an amazing 18th annual Morgan Junction Community Festival. Produced by the Morgan Community Association (MoCA), the family friendly event is on Saturday, June 14th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in and around Morgan Junction Park, 6311 California Avenue SW. Entertainment: Here’s the Entertainment Lineup for Morgan Junction Park: § The Bubbleman: Returning Festival favorite featuring good clean fun § Mikey the Rad Scientist: What will Mikey do? § The Potholes: Still slinging funky-fusion!! § Crush on Her X: The local dance band playing feel-good originals & covers § Gary Benson: Local folk-rock favorite Get all the details at the MoCA website: morganjunction.org/festival

Like so many other major local events, this one is powered in large part by volunteers and community co-sponsors (WSB is among the latter again this year). More info as the festival gets closer!