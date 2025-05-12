SPORTS: West Seattle High School baseball team returning to state tournament

It’s a big spring for sports success at local schools! Two days ago, Chief Sealth International High School‘s baseball team qualified for the state 2A tournament. Tonight, West Seattle High School locked in a berth at the state 3A tournament. The Wildcats did it by beating Eastside Catholic 8-2 at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, and that’s where they’ll play Ballard for the Metro League title at 4 pm Saturday (May 17). WSHS is the defending state champion.