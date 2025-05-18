SOCCER: Rhodies FC debuts with a draw

(Photo by Dakota Grim)

By Hayden Yu Andersen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Rhodies FC’s debut match against Ballard’s Salmon Bay FC ended in a tie this afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex, signaling a wary but optimistic start to their first season. Today’s game was the culmination of months of effort and passion, which showed as dozens of people met several blocks away at EC Hughes Playground before the game to march to the home field, carrying signs and chanting.

(March to the Match. Photos by Hayden Yu Andersen unless otherwise credited)

“It’s been a labor of love,” said Marissa Villegas, a marketing officer for the team. Supporters, including members from three local youth soccer clubs, met up ahead of the game for face-painting and poster-making hosted by members of the team.

(Fan-made sign)

Getting here has been a long process, and they’ve faced more challenges than they can count, Villegas said. “It’s been tough, and we had to get our hands dirty but today, we’re focused and excited.” Adding to the pressure of today’s inaugural game was the rivalry between Ballard and West Seattle’s soccer teams- something that’s played out previously seasons with the Rhodies’ sibling team, West Seattle Junction FC (which started its season Saturday, with a loss at Tacoma) .

Villegas thinks the pressure is a good thing, though, focusing the Rhodies even more as they step out onto the field together for the first time.

(Seattle Metropolitan Singers on the field before the match)

Before the match, attended by more than 1,600 fans, the National Anthem was sung by the Seattle Metropolitan Singers. Kickoff commenced at 2 pm. Salmon Bay met the upstart Rhodies head-on, and for the ensuing 90 minutes, neither team seemed willing to give an inch.

(Photo by Dakota Grim)

By halftime no goals had been scored. After a series of skirmishes at Salmon Bay’s six-yard box, including noteworthy goalkeeping by the Rhodies’ Madi Munguia, the score remained at 0-0 until the game was called. It was a hard-fought game for Ballard’s Salmon Bay, and a cautious start for the Rhodies, beginning their first season with a draw.

“I’ll need a minute to digest it,” Villegas said after the game, “but I’m optimistic, we’ve got the whole season ahead of us.”

Next Sunday, the Rhodies will go up against Oregon’s Lane United FC, again at home at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle). To buy tickets for that and future matches, check out their website here.