West Seattle, Washington

21 Wednesday

54℉

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big (half-)day for fishing

May 21, 2025 10:47 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Wildlife

(Photo by Javier Fosado)

Thanks for the photos! As noted in our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – because we finally remembered THIS year to check in advance – today is a big day for fishing in the waters off West Seattle. It’s the one-day, four-hour “season” for recreational spot-shrimp fishing, 9 am to 1 pm.

(Photo by Mark Bauschke)

We haven’t been to Don Armeni Boat Ramp for a look but on this day every year it’s usually full of trailers, and the area will be busy once the closing time is past this afternoon. The state says spot shrimp are the largest shrimp in Puget Sound and can grow to nine inches long.

Share This

1 Reply to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big (half-)day for fishing"

  • Just wondering May 21, 2025 (11:34 am)
    Reply

    My husband, who was out for a walk, just called to ask me why were all the small boats out?Of course the WSB had the answer!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.