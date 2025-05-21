SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Big (half-)day for fishing

(Photo by Javier Fosado)

Thanks for the photos! As noted in our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – because we finally remembered THIS year to check in advance – today is a big day for fishing in the waters off West Seattle. It’s the one-day, four-hour “season” for recreational spot-shrimp fishing, 9 am to 1 pm.

(Photo by Mark Bauschke)

We haven’t been to Don Armeni Boat Ramp for a look but on this day every year it’s usually full of trailers, and the area will be busy once the closing time is past this afternoon. The state says spot shrimp are the largest shrimp in Puget Sound and can grow to nine inches long.