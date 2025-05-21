ROAD WORK: Repaving on south stretch of 35th SW

Thanks to Amy for the tip on this – repaving work is under way toward the south end of 35th SW in Arbor Heights. We hadn’t heard/seen about this in advance, nor apparently had some in the area, but here’s what SDOT told us when we inquired:

SDOT crews are repairing worn pavement by replacing the top layer of asphalt on 35th Ave SW between SW 106th St and SW 108th St. Construction hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the road will be fully open at other times. During construction, 35th Ave SW is reduced to a single lane with flaggers to control traffic in alternating directions. If we continue to experience good weather, there is a good chance that the work will be completed by 4 p.m. today. If crews do not finish today, then they expect to complete the project tomorrow.

We’ve asked SDOT if any other repaving projects are coming up soon in West Seattle; with the weather warming, we’re going into road-work season.