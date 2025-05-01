READER REPORT: Bees at Fauntleroy ferry dock (and what to do if you find a swarm somewhere)

(File photo of honey bee – photographed in 2024 by Steve Bender)

Out of the WSB inbox, from Johnny:

I was just at the Fauntleroy ferry dock near the tail end of the line [near tollbooth, lane 3] and there was a swarm of bees, dozens of them, flying all over the place. They must have built a nest nearby. I didn’t dare open my windows, even on a day like this. I thought I would send that information along since it can be real dangerous for some people. I reported it to WSDOT.

We’ll be checking with Washington State Ferries but in the meantime, since this is information we publish every year, we’ll take a moment to explain that if they’re honey bees, you should notify a local beekeeper who would be interested in collecting the swarm. Here’s the Puget Sound Beekeepers Association list for this year – including West Seattle contacts.

P.S. PSBA members and others will be happy to educate you about bees at this year’s West Seattle Bee Festival on May 17 – more info on that soon!