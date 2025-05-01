READER REPORT: Alki restaurateurs support young entrepreneurs

Gyros on Alki is now selling earrings as well as food, in support of young entrepreneurs. The story and photo came in via text, from one entrepreneur’s mom:

The earrings are made by two local West Seattle girls — Lexi (age 11, a 5th grader at Arbor Heights Elementary) and Scarlet (age 11, a 6th grader at another school). Together, they run Shimmer & Shine, a small earring business they started about a year ago, selling to neighbors in Arbor Heights.

During spring break, Lexi and I (her mom) were at Gyros on Alki having ice cream when the owners, Ned and Sabine, came out to chat. The shop was quiet, and we got to talking about how tough it’s been for small businesses on Alki lately.

Lexi told them about her earring business and how she and Scarlet work hard making each pair by hand. She shared how much she admires Ned and Sabine for keeping their restaurant going all these years. When they asked how she usually sells her earrings, Lexi mentioned she sets up outside Arbor Heights Community Church — and to her surprise, they offered to feature her earrings inside the restaurant!

Now you can find Shimmer & Shine earrings hanging on the wall inside Gyros on Alki — they’re available any time the restaurant is open. Each pair is handcrafted and just $10.

We’re so grateful to Ned and Sabine for supporting young entrepreneurs in our community!