PREVIEW: Updates/reminders about Sunday morning’s West Seattle 5K

The West Seattle 5K on Alki is just hours away – 9:30 am Sunday. Here’s what else you should know:

MUSIC & CHEERING: Just received this update from the organizers at the West Seattle HS PTSA late tonight:

New this year, we have formed a WS5K Pep Band to cheer on the runners and entertain the crowd! The all volunteer WS5K Pep Band is under the direction of Clark Bathum (Madison Middle School band director), and made up of WSHS band alumni, Madison music students, and even a Madison teacher (Mr. Ashish Meloottu, English). The talented Mr. Bathum will both direct and play (tuba) as part of the WS5K Pep Band! The band is scheduled to play a set of crowd favorites during the pre-race festivities from 9:05-9:10, plus the WSHS fight song at 9:30 to kick off the start of the race. Plus, there will also be 30 members of the award-winning WSHS Cheer team present to cheer on all 1600 (and counting) runners/walkers. Come out to the 5K early to enjoy the musical talents of our Pep Band!

The start/finish line is around 61st/Alki

.

LAST-MINUTE REGISTRATION: It’s all online so if you’re not signed up yet, do it here before you even leave the house. We’re told 1,600+ are signed up so far!

STREET CLOSURES: The route is to Anchor/Luna Park on Duwamish Head and back; Alki and Harbor Avenues will be closed to through traffic starting around 8 am, and connecting side streets are for local traffic only. Here’s the Metro Route 50 reroute (so far the advisories don’t include the Water Taxi shuttles, though).