ORCAS: The Whale Trail plans spring gathering

The Whale Trail‘s next gathering will have a special guest – someone who dedicated a quarter-century to protecting endangered orcas and other species. Here’s the announcement we received to share with you?

Whale Trail Spring Gathering: Celebrating Lynne!

Join us to celebrate Lynne Barre’s retirement from NOAA following 25 years of dedicated service. Lynne served as the Southern Resident Killer Whale Recovery Coordinator for NOAA Fisheries and the Seattle Branch Chief for the Protected Resources Division.

We are grateful for Lynne’s tireless efforts to protect the endangered southern residents and other species, and the long-lasting partnerships she built with organizations like ours. Her impact is mighty and the work she inspired will go on. Bring your stories and help us get her next chapter off to a good start!

Also hear from orca researchers Mark Sears and Maya Sears with updates about the southern residents—including the birth of two new calves. We look forward to seeing you there!

What: Spring Gathering 2025: Celebrating Lynne!

When: Thursday May 29, 7 to 8:30 PM.

Doors open at 6:15

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Tickets: $10 suggested donation, kids under 12 get in for free.

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com

About the Speakers

Lynne Barre was the Southern Resident killer whale recovery coordinator for NOAA Fisheries and the Seattle Branch Chief for the Protected Resources Division since they were listed under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in 2005. She worked with NOAA for 25 years, implementing the ESA and Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA) beginning her career at the headquarters office in Silver Spring, MD.

After moving to the Seattle office in 2003, Lynne worked on the endangered listing of the Southern Resident killer whales, designated critical habitat, finalized a Recovery Plan and implemented actions to conserve and recover the whales, including vessel regulations put in place in 2011.

In addition to her work on killer whales, Lynne’s work supported recovery of Puget Sound rockfish, salmon, and other aspects of the marine mammal program, such as the stranding network. Her background is in marine mammal research including fieldwork in Southern California and Shark Bay, Western Australia studying social behavior, mothers and infants, and genetic relationships of local dolphins.

Prior to her work at NOAA, Lynne worked with the Crittercam team at National Geographic, putting underwater cameras on marine animals to learn about their lives under the surface. Lynne has a B.S in Biology from Georgetown University and an M.S. in Animal Behavior from San Diego State University.

Mark Sears has been conducting photo-ID studies and other fieldwork with southern resident orcas for more than 40 years. Animal behaviorist Maya Sears joined her father as a NOAA-permitted orca researcher in 2018. Together their research has been critical to assessing the health and behaviors of this endangered population.