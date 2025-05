Spectacular day to be on in view of Puget Sound, even without the added possibility of whale-watching, but we have that too: Kersti Muul just texted us to say orcas are northbound in the Fauntleroy ferry lanes. She says they’re the T23C group of transient orcas (aka Bigg’s Killer Whales), just the other day making their first appearance in the area. Let us know if you see them!