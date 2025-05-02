IN THE JUNCTION: Flower baskets about to appear; you can help West Seattle Summer Fest get shadier

Two notes from the West Seattle Junction Association:

(WSB file photo)

FLOWER BASKET TIME: The famous hanging baskets that adorn The Junction every spring/summer are almost here! WSJA tells WSB that installation is planned for Monday. Once again this year, WSJA – a nonprofit – helped cover the cost of the baskets by offering the opportunity to “adopt” them; look for plaques later this month to show who is sponsoring this year’s baskets. (WSB is participating again this year, this time dedicating our basket to the memory of co-founder Patrick Sand.) The baskets are grown by Van Wingerden Greenhouses in the North Sound, who’ve been tending them since December to get them ready for their debut!

SUMMER FEST SHADE AND SEATING: West Seattle’s biggest party is a little more than two months away! West Seattle Summer Fest Eve starts it all off on July 10, and then the festival days are July 11-13. Every year, festivalgoers voice the wish for more seating and shade, so WSJA is crowdfunding to make that possible. Presenting the festival costs a big chunk of change, including permits and security, and it goes up every year, so adding these literally cool new features means this need for donations Go here to get the donation link.