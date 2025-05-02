HPIC’s first ‘First Friday,’ Potterings grand opening, ‘Charlie Brown’ and ‘Athena,’ more for your West Seattle Friday

Can’t resist another sunset photo – that one from last night was sent by Ian. Now, here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am open gym for little kids is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center (a WSB sponsor) is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, free! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SPORTS: Two high-school games/matches at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle): At 4 pm, West Seattle HS plays softball against Holy Names; at 4:30, Chief Sealth IHS boys’ soccer plays Cleveland.

ERIC CHURCH LISTENING EVENT: Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) is a hot place to hear new music first, and today it’s by Eric Church. Freebies while they last! 4 pm.

FIRST ‘FIRST FRIDAY’ AT HPIC: Highland Park Improvement Club is bringing back First Friday gatherings at its headquarters site, all summer long, starting tonight! 5:30-8:30 pm, hang out with your neighbors. (1116 SW Holden)

POTTERINGS GRAND OPENING: 6-8 pm, open house to celebrate the grand opening of this new place to explore creativity! Snacks, refreshments, prize drawing. (3400 Harbor SW)

OPEN MIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, open mic for all genres at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). Free, all ages.

CAR SEAT HEADREST SIGNING AT EASY STREET: Meet the band at 7 pm Easy Street Records signing event! Purchase required – link in our calendar listing. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Two West Seattle bands and a special guest! Not Dead Yet, North Beach Gritty, Fairground, doors 7 pm, show 8, at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN’ Second night for the classic play at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle), 7:30 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

BELLS OF THE SOUND IN CONCERT: The handbell choir presents “Sounds of Nature,” 7:30 pm at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW). Suggested donation $15/$10 students and seniors.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Final weekend! Curtain time tonight is 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Twilight tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight: LipStitch & Tongues.

CINCO DE MAYO WEEKEND DJ: 10 pm-midnight late-night DJ as Cinco de Mayo weekend continues at Mission (2325 California SW).

