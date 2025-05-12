Here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday!

(Black-headed Grosbeak, photographed Friday by Jon Anderson)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SPECIAL SALE: All week, 10 am-2 pm daily through Friday, The Mount’s thrift shop Emilie’s Treasures is having a special sale – details in our calendar listing. (4831 35th SW)

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is back on the schedule today. (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

SPORTS: Two local 4 pm high-school postseason games – West Seattle HS plays in the Metro League tournament semifinals vs. Eastside Catholic at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd) in White Center, and WSHS softball plays a District 2 tournament game vs. Sammamish at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: K-12 students can get free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

CRAFTING & CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: You don’t have to grieve alone. 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio, join a group with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Three places you can play tonight! 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALKI MEDITATION: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

FAUNTLEROY MEDITATION: More Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, singers are invited to karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

