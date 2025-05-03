HAPPENING NOW: Free Comic Book Day at West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish

(WSB photos)

Though Nicole and Shaun Duff have been running West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish, for almost four years, today brings a first – it’s the first nationwide Free Comic Book Day since they moved to 5633 California SW last June. They told us it’s going well – along with the freebies, they made dozens of sales in the first few hours!

Everybody who visits is welcome to one free comic book from the table shown in our photo above – and they have options for all ages. Spend at least $10 and you can get two more! If you’ve never been to Tails to Astonish, this is a great day to visit and see what they have to offer.

They also have a few classic video game and pinball machines! They’re open today until 5 pm.