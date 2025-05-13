HAPPENING NOW: Flower-basket season begins in West Seattle Junction

The West Seattle Junction Association‘s flower baskets are here! Visiting The Junction this morning, we spotted the crews installing the baskets, working their way north to south, west to east. Again this year, The Junction is putting up almost 100 baskets grown by Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Whatcom County, with the purchase and maintenance costs partly covered by “adopters.” We walked down California looking at the baskets awaiting installation – no two are alike, but all have bright blossoms already and will only get more lush as spring/summer proceeds:

Within a week or two, each basket will have a plaque on behalf of its “adopter.”