HAPPENING NOW: First day of 2025 for Delridge Farmers’ Market

The Delridge Farmers’ Market is back! As previewed here, the Saturday market presented by African Community Housing and Development has returned to the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW). More than two dozen vendors are there today, about a fourth of them farmers like Masra from Coyote Run in the Sammamish Valley:

If you like salad, check out his tables:

He’ll be back in two weeks with more, including pea vines and lettuce. Rotation is part of Delridge Farmers’ Market’s secret sauce – more than 60 vendors are on the list for this season. Today, they also include Jeanne from Bahati Farm in Kent:

Her greens include deep-purple lettuce:

Despite the drippy weather, this BIPOC-vendor-focused market was bustling. The layout includes covered table areas where you can sit and enjoy the fresh-cooked food you’ll find at some stands – beverages too, with coffee and tea providers. Some vendors are along the sidewalk bordering 18th SW (like Akio’s Bakery, with offerings including miso chocolate chip cookies). And if you can’t get there before closing time today, make plans for next Saturday (May 24), when the market will officially celebrate the new season with a ribboncutting ceremony at 10 am.

P.S. Besides the merits of what the growers and vendors are selling, DFM suggests reasons to support the market include its buyback program for any merchandise that hasn’t been purchased by closing time, and the fact ACHD does not take a percentage – the sellers keep all their proceeds.