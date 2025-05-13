FYI: No Alki Community Council meeting Thursday

Last month, the Alki Community Council focused its gathering on summer safety at the beach (WSB coverage here). Some of the measures that we’d previously reported are about to kick in – earlier closing time at Alki starts a week from Friday,for one. But the April ACC discussion will have to stand as the group’s last pre-summer focus on this year’s plans, as the May ACC meeting planned for this Thursday (May 15) is canceled. The group’s leadership says, “We have several intiatives and activities this week and a shortage of folks available for the normal Thursday night meeting. However, we will see you at the West Seattle 5K,” happening on Alki this Sunday.