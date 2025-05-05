From soccer to stories to pirates – the list for your West Seattle Monday

(Seen during last week’s low-low tides. Photo by Rainer Klett)

Here’s our highlight list for your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Southwest Library‘s noon story time is back on the schedule today. (9010 35th SW)

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: See City Councilmembers preview what’s ahead for the week and get briefed on how the State Legislature’s session turned out, 2 pm. The agenda explains how to watch (no public-comment period at this meeting).

SPORTS: One high-school game on a local field – West Seattle HS boys’ soccer at 4 pm vs. Rainier Beach at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle).

HOMEWORK HELP: K-12 students can get free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

CINCO DE MAYO, WITH PIRATES: Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) says their Cinco de Mayo festivities today will include the Seafair Pirates visiting “around 6 pm.”

GET CREATIVE: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Be seen and heard. 6:30 pm at Mama Be Well Healing Studio with Listening to Grief. Registration/fee info here. (4034A California SW).

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places you can play tonight! … Easy Street Records Music Quiz at 6:30 and 7:30 pm (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) … 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW), 21+ … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION AT ALKI UCC: Every Monday – doors open at Alki UCC at 6:45, meeting is from 7-8:30. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: More Monday night calming – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley has live music on Monday nights – jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday nights, singers welcome for karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who sends info for our calendar – if you have something to add or cancel (or otherwise update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!