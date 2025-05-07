FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Church Recycle Roundup total, and next one’s date

(April 26 WSB photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

As we get ready for Saturday’s “person-to-person recycling” during West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, we have a followup on our area’s most-recent dropoff recycling event, Fauntleroy Church‘s spring Recycle Roundup. Judy Pickens just sent the numbers, and the fall date:

On April 26, nearly 400 “donors” brought just shy of 10 tons of electronics, appliances, and other products to the spring Recycle Roundup at Fauntleroy Church. The congregation’s zero-waste partner, 1 Green Planet, is now repairing what can readily be reused and reclaiming the rest for new products.

Since 2010, these free community events have kept 374 tons of valuable resources out of landfills. Volunteers and crew will be back for the fall roundup on Saturday, Sept. 20. Watch for details here, starting in mid-August.